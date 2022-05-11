Nothing is as heartwarming as when people who can afford more than they need in life are conscious that there is no distance too far to go for those not as privileged.

It is even more uplifting when a young man born into fortune and riches believes the greatest purpose of his life is to create opportunities life gave to him for the poor in Nigeria.

Nosa Okunbo, an NBA-hopeful playing college basketball in the United State, is the son of late Hosa “Wells” Okunbo, is the late Nigerian business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot who serves as chairman and director on numerous company boards in the country.

The teenager is passionate about becoming the next global basketball star, but he is much more passionate about the plights of the underprivileged, and determined to reach out to children who have little or no chances of succeeding in life.

The basketball wonder kid is already giving back to children in Nigeria through his Heart of Gold foundation.

“I feel like basketball is something I want to take as far as possible, but my main goal is to use my platform and experience to help younger children from Nigeria who never had the opportunity I had”, Nosa Okunbo stated.

This year, he became the youngest recipient of the Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award for his participation in community service with High Achievers Academy in the United Kingdom. (a supplementary study centre) since he was 14.

“Part of Nosa’s strategy was to raise funds for the purchase of equipments for the children including basketball, boots, jerseys, stationery, transportation to events etc, Euroknowledge, a leading consultancy firm with a branch in the UK, wrote in the citation for the award.

“He did this as part of his volunteering experience by: Making and distributing flyers to promote matches”, the citation for the award added.

Nosa Okunbo ran a youth basketball programme for 50 participants who are from poor families.

He also received the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his outreaches through his Africa To The World (ATTW) a non-profit organization he founded not long ago.