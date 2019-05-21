Tony John

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his 2019 electoral victory was a function of his vast grassroots support across the state.

Wike spoke yesterday when he received elected councilors from all the wards of the State at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He thanked the councilors and other grassroots leaders for their loyalty and support.

The governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

He said: “I want to thank you for your support during the last elections. We were confident because we had the support of the grassroots.

“I will work with you and cooperate with you as we move the state forward”.

He charged the councilors to work with their council chairmen as they strive to deliver development to their respective communities.

The state governor said that councilors must desist from fighting their council chairmen as they were elected to serve their people.

“Cooperate and work in synergy with your council chairmen, with a view to serving your people. Service is a responsibility that has been entrusted on you by your people”, he said.

The governor urged the councilors to mobilise their constituents for the State thanksgiving on Saturday and the second term inauguration on May 29, 2019.

Leader of the Rivers State Councillors Forum, Collins Omunnakwe of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, said that the councilors staged the victory walk to celebrate the victory of Governor Wike and emphasise their loyalty to his administration.

He said: “We put ourselves together to stage this victory march to celebrate the governor’s re-election because we believe in him.

“We are from the 23 Local Government Areas and we are publicly saying that all the elected councilors are solidly behind our governor”.