Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Newly sworn-in Senator representing Ekiti South District at the National Assembly, Bunmi Olujimi has hailed Nigeria’s judiciary for upholding the course of justice in the country.

She gave the commendation on Friday while speaking to State House Correspondents, after a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

She said winning her appeal has further strengthened her confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

“Of course, yes, definitely, because I went to it (Judiciary) without the necessary confidence, being a female, two; without a Governor, three; the ruling government at the centre behind me and yet, justice was done. I doff my hat to the judiciary,” she said.

The Senator used the opportunity to extend an olive branch to her opponent, former Senate Spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, whom she defeated at the tribunal.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on my brother, my friend, who was my opponent in the race and at the tribunal, Senator Adeyeye, to please let us put all hands on deck and ensure that the senatorial district is promoted because it is by doing this that the future will be bright for us and for the people. What has happened is just the travails of democracy, which we all subscribed unto it. I wish him well,” she said.

She thanked her constituents for their support, pledging to do more for them and ensure that their problems are put on the front burner, to ensure that there is development in the Ekiti South senatorial district.

Earlier in his remarks, the Omuo Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbeyin Okinbaloye II said that they were in the State House to intimate the Vice President on some of their needs like roads, electricity and having a tertiary institution in Omuo kingdom.

The Monarch said the Vice President promised to look in to their plight and would do his best to ensure that the problems are solved.