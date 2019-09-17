Lukman Olabiyi

A member of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Ugboma, has described his recent victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Owerri as renewed hope for his party and the common man in the state.

Ugboma, who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oguta State Constituency, was declared winner of the House of Assembly election in his constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But he was dragged before the tribunal alongside INEC by Mr. Henry Ezediaro and Nwosu Gilbert Chigozie, House of Assembly candidates of the Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively, to challenge his victory.

However, the three-man panel, presided over by Justice Roli Harriman, dismissed the case for lack of evidence, no grounds and lacking in merit.

Ugboma ,who reiterated his confidence in Nigeria ‘s judiciary while speaking with Journalists in Lagos, said the judgment reflected voice of the common man in his state.

“The judgment was delivered in the interest of justice and the masses. It was delivered fearlessly and gives hope to the common man. It reflects the desires of the teeming people of Oguta State Constituency whose clamour for change was manifested at the polls. It also shows that the PDP has come to stay in Imo.

“That shows that in this country, there is still hope for the common man. That shows that in this country, all hope is not lost,” Ugboma said