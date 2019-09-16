Lukman Olabiyi

A member of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Frank Ugboma has described his recent victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Owerri, as renewed hope for his party and the common man in the state.

Ugboma who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oguta State Constituency was declared winner of House of Assembly poll of his constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But he was dragged before the Tribunal alongside INEC by Mr Henry Ezediaro and Nwosu Gilbert Chigozie, House of Assembly candidates of the Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively to challenge his victory.

However, t he three-man panel presided over by Justice Roli Harriman, dismissed the case for lack of evidence, no grounds and lacking in merit.

Ugboma who reiterated his confidence in Nigeria ‘s judiciary while speaking with Journalists in Lagos said the judgment reflected voice of the common man in his state.