Senator representing Edo North, Francis Alimikhena, has said his victory at the election petition tribunal, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, was an affirmation of God’s mandate on the February 23 National Assembly election.

He described his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal on Sunday as divine verdict from God and a collective victory for Edo North prosperity.

In a thank you message by his Special Assistant, Benjamin Atu, the Senate former deputy chief whip said: “Elections are over and all anger must be put behind. I appeal to Edo North people to forget the past. Let us put away bitterness and enmity. We are stronger when we are together. I call on my opponent to come on board to develop our land. We give glory to God, the tribunal has reaffirm our mandate, there is no need for acrimony.”