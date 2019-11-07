Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, has said his victory at the polls under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an area dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was divine.

‎Speaking at a thanksgiving service at Christ Chosen Church Worldwide in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East local government area, to celebrate his victory at the poll, Okiye said the victory more outstanding when he emerged as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Recounting his political journey, Okiye pointed out that it was divine enablement that made him overcome all the challenges that confronted him, which almost made him to quit active politics even as he expressed gratitude to those who contributed to his success story including the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele and several others.

In his message, the Spiritual Leader of the church, Apostle Unuefe Okhuiwu, urged the lawmakers particularly those who are yet to be inaugurated to embrace peace in the interest of the electorate.

Some of the dignitaries present included the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, past and present Lawmakers, the Onojie of Uromi HRH Anslem Eidenogie ll who led other traditional rulers to the event.

Others include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Comrade Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Ehiguamusoe, Council heads, business moguls, Spiritual heads.

In his goodwill message, the State Chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, while congratulating the Speaker on his victory, assured him of more support from the party.

He however advised the aggrieved members to do the needful and resume office so as to avoid risking their political carrier as the law will soon take its course on the matter.