Governor–elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said his victory reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God, as well as an overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.

He stated this at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, in his acceptance speech following his declaration as winner of the poll by INEC.

While promising to make the people proud, Soludo solicited guidance, advice and contribution of everyone to succeed.

“My role will be that of your chief servant, and I will work every minute of the day with you to make you profoundly proud. Working in collaboration with other states, the Federal Government and the international community, we have all that it takes to make our state whatever we collectively wish it to be. As we transit to a post-oil world and into the fourth industrial revolution, let us work together to create that liveable and prosperous homeland. That is the industrial, technology and leisure hub of West Africa. This is our manifest destiny, and collectively we shall get there,” he said.

Soludo congratulated other candidates who contested in the election and urged them to support him.

“I hereby extend my hand of fellowship to all of you. I need all of you to succeed. Politics aside, we are all brothers. Let’s come together for the Project Anambra.”

He urged INEC to ensure the continuous refinement of the technology, as well as upscaling of the skills of its operators.

The governor-elect further called for collaboration with telecommunication companies to improve on the nation’s electoral system.

