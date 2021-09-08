By Christian Agadibe

Anambra State Labour Party governorship candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo has expressed confidence that he shall win the November 6 election. In this interview, he spoke on his chances.

Gradually, we are getting closer to Anambra guber election; how are you getting prepared for the battle?

Thank you once again for another opportunity to speak with you.

Yes truly, the Anambra guber elections are fast approaching.

We are in campaign season now and that’s exactly what we are doing. Campaigning.

I hold regular meetings with stakeholders and with my team working with the grassroots. I am also working hard to etch my name in the hearts and minds of Anambrarians.

How far are the Anambra people buying into your vision and message to them?

The journey has been tough but at the same time encouraging. Anambrarians are buying into my vision. Anambrarians are realising that they need a fresh lease of life in governance. My foundation has made a mark in the lives of the poor and needy in Anambra. I still have a long way to go in delivering my vision and by God’s grace I will bridge the gap and be fully ready for the elections. My vision appeals to the youth and women. A lot of ground work has been done

So far, what are the odds working in your favour ahead of the election?

Odds working in my favour? Well, one is that my party has no godfather, neither is it plagued by crisis. We are progressively advancing.

Another is that I am a youth and Anambrarians believe that a youth is what they need now to govern.

Do you hope that the election will be free and fair?

I sincerely hope so. My prayer is that the INEC and the security agencies synergise their efforts to achieve free and fair elections in Anambra state. It is very important that they get it right with Anambra because this forthcoming November 6 elections could be a prelude and learning case study for the 2023 elections.

How do you think the security of voters would be guaranteed during the election?

It is for the security agencies to come to the party and stand their ground that this elections would not be scuttled by anyone.

Are you in any way intimidated by the array of candidates warming up for the election?

Intimidated by other candidates?

No way! I would rather see them as comrades vying to be governor of their state.

What is your message to Anambra voters?

Message to Anambra voters. Seek out a candidate that has their interest at heart.

Seek out a vibrant youth with the political will to fix the state Vote Obiora Agbasimalo of Labour Party as your next Governor.

