Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Obinna Uzoh has given hope of realizing a new and transformed Anambra State free from human and infrastructural challenges to a modern 21st century state if elected governor.

Uzor who spoke to Daily Sun yesterday noted that Anambra State remains a pace setter state that if governed with the right leadership would lead the way not only in the South east but the entire nation at large.

Though still preparing for kick off campaigns, Uzoh said his consultations so far has shown that his campaign slogan anchored on three “Rs-Restoration, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Anambra State” only connects with the yearnings of the Anambra people.

He said that deploying a transparent, judicious and efficient management of resources, he will empower the people with skills acquisition, mainstream the judiciary, step-up sports, provide micro-finance for SMEs and pursue an integrated development scheme that should fundamentally change the game positively in Anambra State.

“My folks are widely recognized for their industry, courage and resourcefulness. These qualities have enabled us survive as a people in the face of daunting existential challenges. It’s worth recalling that at creation in August 27, 1991, by the General Ibrahim Babangida regime, Ndi-Anambra had over 75 percent literacy level and boasted extra-ordinary human and material resources. These attributes need to be given a new direction, new discipline and new energy. God has given me the vision to do this.”

“I have identified 10 key sectors that deserve total focus to transform the state. These include security, infrastructural development which is foundation for transformational industrialisation and will support Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka as critical technology hubs, real agricultural revolution.

The business mogul said that his decision to contest the 2021 governorship election was a product of deep introspection and wide consultation as an apostle of “politics without bit-terness” and politics of consulta-tion and accommodation”

“I believe that at this moment of our national history and the rapid changes impacting both the continental and international arena, Anambra needs a deep but temperate personality and thinker to guide its journey. The fate of Anambra State has fundamental connections with the fate of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large”, he said.

