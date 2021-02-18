The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, has unveiled his vision and mission statements to guide his administration of the Nigerian Army (NA).

Attahiru says his vision is to have “A Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.”

The COAS, who unveiled his mission statement at Army Headquarters, Abuja, said, to achieve his vision, the army under his leadership would focus on providing effective, strategic and operational leadership.

In the vision and mission contained in a statement made available to DEFENCE REPORT, Gen. Attahiru said, “It is an honour to be appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the 21st Chief ofArmy Staff on January 25, 2021. The Nigerian Army formations and units are deployed across the country confronting diverse national security threats professionally and responsively, in line with the mandates of the Constitution.

“The threats we face are constantly changing, unstructured and could be felt in the land, sea, air and cyber domain. Accordingly, the NA must be repositioned to contribute land component competencies both as a single service, joint, inter-agency as well as multi-national force to confront all national and international threats.

“In order to lay the framework on which we will defeat all Nigeria’s adversaries as the country’s foremost land force, a command philosophy is imperative.

“I intend to provide effective, strategic and operational leadership to all NA formations, departments, institutions and establishments as well as other specialized units in both single service, joint and inter-agency operating environments. All these in order to innovatively overcome all national security challenges as ordered by the C-in-C and in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

“The pillars of my command are readiness (which entails mission oriented training, functional manning and equipment); duty to country (which entails loyalty and sacrifice for our fatherland); dependable (which is built on the capacity of the NA to accomplish any mission in line with the norms of humanity as enshrined in our core values and ethics); as well as continuous leadership development (which will ensure innovative 21st century commanders).

“Finally, let me say that I am proud to be leading a highly brave, loyal and disciplined Nigerian Army that is first among equals. I, therefore, implore every officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army to brace up! As, together, we will defeat all our country’s adversaries in order to restore peace across Nigeria, working with sister services and other government departments and agencies.”