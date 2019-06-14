Fast rising gospel singer cum presenter, Amaka Gift is set to embark on a ministration tour of churches and radio stations across the country, even as she has just dropped her latest single, Chima Amaka.

Armed with a melodic voice and awesome talent, Gift has over the years proven that she is equal to the task in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry. Already, some of her video clips trending online have been attracting reaction, with listeners describing her voice as “a healing tool for broken hearts, which is also edifying to the soul.”

In a chat with TS Weekend, Gift said: “I keep getting feedback from fans that my voice heals their broken hearts. It is the wonder of the Most High.”

The Imo State-born gospel singer has toured various schools with the vision of propagating the gospel.