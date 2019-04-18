Dear Dr.,

I have been feeling funny for some time now. I treated malaria before this feeling. I was given some Co-artem by the doctor, but was allowed to go use Chloroquine at the full dose because I told the doctor I did not like Co-artem. I feel weak, fragile and listless, wanting to sleep or rest shortly after getting up in the morning.

What is the matter and what can I do?

– Helen Jane Sahleh, Potiskum, Adamawa.

Dear Helen,

Half-treated malaria can make anyone anaemic quickly and that spectre stares you and many of us in the face at this very moment among our people. Your question is a very great one. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has given directives on how to treat malaria effectively but not everyone among the populace – even among doctors – have been able to fully comply with the new recommendations.

First, what is the cause of the change in recommendations? Precisely because the bugs that cause malaria, Plasmodium genus, have become resistant to the monotherapies we were using before the change was recommended. Everyone knows about Chloroquine. My generation grew up on it. But Chloroquine or other monotherapies are now no use to treat malaria effectively. The bugs are now resistant to all that. You cannot use just one drug to get the better of malaria. You will fail and that is exactly what happened to you. Even though you used the full dose of Chloroquine as your anti-malarial you fell short of the mark and have been ill ever since because your malaria was only half-treated.

What should you do? Follow the new guidelines by WHO. And these are that there must be two medicines working together to fight malaria for you and of the two, ARTEMISININ must be one. So, you have ARTEMISININE BASED COMBINATION (ABC) therapy. People as well as doctors must swear by this. Allowing a patient to use the old methods and medicines against malaria is not good medicine. But then, even at that, a lot of people complain of the same things you complained of because some of the combinations they used appear weak. There are combination anti-malarials in the market, though, that are very effective and I will let you know these as you request by email or call. Half treated as well as untreated malaria cause anaemia by bursting your red blood cells and draining your blood.

Malaria must be treated effectively and once this is done, you do not feel sick at all in any manner for at least 28 days after treatment; no matter how many mosquitoes bite you. You will definitely need to treat anaemia (with blood tonics) along as you treat malaria this time.

Shot in my dream; dogs pursuing me; help!!

Doctor,

I have for a very long time been experiencing severe chest pains. People say it›s because of smoking, but I do not smoke.

Secondly, I heard that you are a pastor. I want to tell you that I was in a dream when a member of my church shot us, three of us. And when he was questioned, he claimed it was accidental discharge! Then, we were taken to hospital where the bullets would be extracted. One of us shot, who is my enemy in real life, was extracted of the bullets. I was shot on the head and when it was my turn, the police came and arrested the doctor!

I was crying in the dream when I woke up. So whatever I do, something reminds me that I am carrying bullets on my head.

Thirdly, sometimes, I see dogs pursuing me. I also see snakes staring at me! Before, I sat for my JAMB, I was in a dream where I failed. Even after the exams, I dreamt that I failed!

Doctor, please help me out.

– Kukah-Agu, Ubiam, Ebonyi State.

Dear Agu,

Your experiences show that there is more to occurrences than meets the eye. You are under attack of sorcery and witchcraft, and the culprit has joined your church as a member but is a worker of iniquity and enemy of righteousness. You can turn things around for good by fasting, prayer and deliverance.

Psalm 27 is good to use along with Psalm 35. The answer is not in crying; it is crushing the enemy. Dogs and snakes; failure and other trouble are being targeted at you by witchcraft agents. In my book, “Destroying the Strongholds of Witchcraft and other Human Agents of Satan,” you’ll learn better about these matters. Your Chronic Severe Chest Pain is very likely what I refer to as Spiritually Inflicted Disease Entity. Call the help lines for further help.

Many cases of cancer and other diseases that want to terminate the sufferer’s life are just manifestations of these forces. They can be dealt with. You can get well. We’ll help you. Just call.

Painful, moving objects, help me!

Dear Doc,

I am a woman of 33 years with five children. I have been having an infection in my body system for some time. For about three years now, my whole body has never been the same. I used to feel something like a crawling moving object in my body and it is very painful when it moves. It is disorganising my whole system.

The pain started one day (December 2014) when I was coming back from the farm. That day, I was experiencing a very severe pain in my stomach. Something like crawling object were moving from my stomach to my back. Some people said it was hookworm; so I took some de-worming tablet. After some six months later, I felt it again. This time it travelled from my back to my neck. It couldn’t let me turn my neck. I could not swallow anything with ease.

I have gone to several medical labs, but they couldn’t give me a satisfactory answer to my problem. Some said it was hookworm, while some said it was an infection. I have taken some more deworming tablets to no avail. I have also visited a hospital in our locality, whose doctor prescribed some drugs. I was given those that were in the hospital and I bought one from the chemist. After taking the drugs, the pain reduced only to reappear some three weeks or thereabout later.

I want you to help me out in any way you can. I want to live a normal, pain-free life again. I would be happy to hear from you soon.

– Worried Woman. Anambra.

Dear Worried Woman,

Moving objects (Somatisation Syndrome) are eminently treatable by our system that tackles problems from the physical, the mental (stress, conflicts, anxieties, depression, guilt) etc. and the spiritual angles pari passu (all together). There are medications you can use that will help greatly. After our counsel, you will learn the source of the challenge. You will learn to pray against the root of the unprofitable “fig tree” of the condition and help dry it up totally.

Free report entitled “Somatisation Syndrome” from us will help you understand better. Just send email to [email protected] and ask for it. Also check the website www.mediamedix.blogspot.com for more information. You can also call the helplines.