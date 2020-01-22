A businessman, Malami Abdullahi, told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, that his wife, Fatima Abubakar, deprived him of sex for one year.

Abdullahi, who lives in Rigasa, Kaduna, also told the court on Wednesday that Abubakar was having an extra-marital affair.

”I still love her and prayed the court to settle our issues and deny her prayer of seeking total divorce.

“She picks calls from different men. I sent her home to learn how to live in a marriage union.

“I reported to her parents several times. They pleaded with me and i took her back,’’ Abdullahi said.

Earlier, the petitioner, through her Counsel, Adamu Garba, told the court that his client wants a divorce on grounds of battery.

“He always beats my client. He has sent her packing to her parent’s home four times. The last time, he drove her home and divorced her but returned her after some months.

“We are praying the court to terminate the marriage completely, she can no longer live together with him,’’ Garba said.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, after listening to both parties advised them to settle their differences.

Adam-Shehu adjourned the case untill Feb. 6 for the parties to settle the matter out of court.

The judge also ordered that the guardians of the couple must appear on the adjourned date. (NAN)