A stay-at-home husband, Gyang Gyang on Friday dragged his wife, Jemima before a Customary Court in Nyanya on grounds that she was not submissive to him and she travels without informing him.

The petitioner said the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.

“As the man of the house my wife is supposed to tell me know when she’s travellng but she travels whenever she wants, without telling me,

“I only find out she has travelled when I don’t see her in the house. She doesn’t take orders from me, and she disrespects me.” He said.

He also told the court that his wife does not contribute to the welfare of the family.

“My wife has never been a supportive wife. She left the upbringing of our children for me.

”I suffer from diabetes and hypertension. She has refused to disclose how much she earns as salary to me.

”She is not contributing to the welfare of the family,” he said.

The petitioner prayed the court to dissolve his marriage before he dies of high blood pressure.

The respondent, Jemima a civil servant, who was in court however denied the allegations.

The Presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to reconcile, saying,

“You have been married for over 27 years, at this point where you are supposed to be enjoying your retirement and your children you are in court seeking divorce, please try reconciliation, before judgment is passed.

He however adjourned the matter until Nov. 8 for judgment. (NAN)