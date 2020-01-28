A laundry man, Auwal Ibrahim, has prayed a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna,to grant his wife, Amina, divorce on grounds that she steals and gives out their foodstuff to neighbours.

Amina, who resides in Hayin Na iya, Kaduna, prayed the court to dissolve their two-year-old marriage, pledging to return his N20,000 dowry.

“She will cook and give neighbours but refuse to serve me. All this started after I refused to permit her to travel to Saudi Arabia to work”, he said.

Earlier, the petitioner, said that she was fed up with Ibrahim.

”I will never obey my husband again. I want a divorce” she said.

The Judge Mallam Murtala Nasir adjourned the matter until Feb 4 for the couple to explore a settlement out of court. (NAN)