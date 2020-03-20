Abidemi Dada, a Church Instrumentalist, on Friday sought from a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to his wife, Opeyemi, due to constant disrespect and sexual starvation.

Testifying before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Abidemi said that his wife usually embarrassed him anytime he requested to perform his conjugal rite with her.

He added that he had done numerous things to impress Opeyemi, instead, she pretended as if nothing had happened.

“The only complaint Opeyemi kept telling people about me is that I never took care of her, while in actual fact, I go the extra mile to make her happy.

“Each time I ask her for my conjugal rite, she shouts me down and even rain curses on me.

“It even got to a time when Opeyemi started telling me that my economic misfortune was the reason for her misbehaviour to me.

“She repeatedly told me that it keeps occurring to her to stab me to death.

“Moreover, Opeyemi usually give the children gari to eat while enjoying herself to the fullest from the money I provide to feed the entire family,” Abidemi explained.

The respondent consented to the suit and denied ever threatening to stab her husband to death.

Opeyemi, who earned her livelihood as a trader, stated that it was true that she no longer allowed her husband to make love with her.

“My lord, Abidemi is such a wicked man who does not mean well for me.

“He doesn’t want me to get pregnant and he keeps sleeping with me without any protection.

“Abidemi has aborted three pregnancies for me and I have problem with my private part now as a result of the native contraceptive which he asked me to insert into it.

“Abidemi usually request for sexual intercourse even when I am doing menstruation.

“From the diagnosis I did, my private part is already rusting away.

“I consent to this suit because I have been living in pains under Abidemi’s roof,” Opeyemi said.

In his remark, Odunade observed that the respondent might not get adequate medical attention if the court put an immediate end to the union.

He ordered the plaintiff to take his wife to the University College Hospital (UCH) for urgent medical attention and adjourned the matter till April 6 for continuation of hearing. (NAN)