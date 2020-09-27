….As CAN congratulates him

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday described his victory at the September 19 governorship election in the State as an attestation to intensify his administration’s first term achievements.

Obaseki said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the victory at the just concluded governorship election, in Benin City.

The re-elected governor noted that his victory at the poll is not about him but of God, adding that God wanted to use him and his deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as an instrument to prove in Edo State that he is God almighty.

While appreciating God almighty for his divine intervention, he said the war is over and it is his responsibility to unite Edo people in a bid to create an environment to begin rebuilding the State.

“I thank God for what he has done not only for me and my colleagues but to all of us in Edo State. This is a day for thanksgiving and appreciation. There is no doubt we would not have been here today if not for God.

“I want to appreciate my deputy, Philip Shaibu, his wife, Maryann Shaibu. I also want to say thank you to Edo State legislature and the Judiciary, for holding firm to our Constitution.

“Thank you to my party, Peoples Democratic Party. The umbrella gave us a shelter and without it we will not be here today.

“We have one of the most strenuous campaign in the history of campaigns in Nigeria. We moved across 192 wards through difficult terrain. I thought we couldn’t finish but the campaign council was with us all through.

“We have every reason to thank men and women of God who led Christians as well as Muslims . Many of you kept vigil praying for us. I want to assure you with God giving us strength and grace, we will do more,” the governor pledged.

In his vote of thanks, deputy governor, Philip Shaibu said the work has just started and asked for prayers from the people to help deliver good governance to the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oriname Kure said the re-election of governor Godwin Obaseki, is evidently the will of God and further prove the confidence Edo people impose on him as a man of integrity.

Kure who appreciated God for using President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring there was unprecedented peace and violence-free election in Edo State, urged Obaseki to shun every form of acrimony and distractions.

He admonished the re-elected governor not to relent in the commitment to the developmental strides that started in his first term in taking the state to a enviable height..

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, we congratulate Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and all stakeholders involved in the just concluded governorship election in the State.

“It is gratifying to note that the election has been widely acclaimed by both domestic and international observers as the best election which was remarkably peaceful, free, fair and credible election ever organised in the history of Nigeria,” Kure added.

The officiating ministers in attendance at the thanksgiving service include Catholic Archbishop of Benin diocese, Austine Akubeze represented by Fr. Richard Ofere; Felix Omobude, President of Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Eunice Osagiede, among others.