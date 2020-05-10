Myanmar authorities brought back 148 nationals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by relief flight on Sunday, according to a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The returnees will be put under quarantine at designated facilities or hotels for 21 days on their arrival under the management by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population and the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Yangon Region Government.

According to the release, a total of 1,113 Myanmar nationals from Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Bangladesh, Singapore, the U.S., Britain, Indonesia and UAE have arrived back home by relief flight until now.

Myanmar has reported 180 COVID-19 confirmed cases with six deaths as of Sunday since the infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23. (Xinhua/NAN)