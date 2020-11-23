Rita Okoye, Lagos

As part of creating a formidable team, leading entertainment company Tycoon entertainment has engaged the services of image expert Mykelgrey as the official photographer for its flagship artiste, Evih.

Evih is one lad changing the face of music in the industry with unique and reach African touch.

Mykelgrey is expected to capture all exciting moments of Evih in other to enable the label to build an archive of his exciting moments as a recording artist.

Evih is a prolific songwriter, vocalist and performer with well over twenty songs.

The Delta-born artiste and graduate of Business Administration from the University of Benin started music at a very tender age and his love for good music have kept him growing this far.