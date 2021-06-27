Welcome to your regular spiritual platform for TOTAL EXPERIENCE. We trust that every dose of God’s word shared here releases you to a new level of supernatural manifestation.

Beloved, life in its many ramifications, is a mystery and it is the mysteries of faith that holds the keys to your dominion in this life. When you understand the mysteries of faith you will naturally gain mastery over the mysteries of life. Life without spiritual power is so frustrating that you are left at the mercy of the elements of nature and negative supernatural forces. Faith is that spiritual power you need to be free from elemental control and to have dominion over negative supernatural forces. Understanding the mysteries of faith is fundamental to living life as God intends for you.

WHAT IS FAITH?

Understanding faith unlocks the treasures of providence in Jesus. The mysteries of faith are drawing our attention to the provisions of God in Christ Jesus for the Believer to be able to live and express the life that expresses the very essence of Divinity in our everyday realities.

A mystery is simply defined as a secret. It refers to things that appear to be puzzling. When it has to do with faith, it is talking about the untapped power of Faith. It is drawing our attention to the puzzling, life-changing and amazing workings of faith.

Faith is a living force drawn from the living word of God with living proofs. Faith is an unstoppable force that is very powerful and creative. It is a tangible force by which people, particularly the Believers in Christ, obtain a good report. If you operate in faith, there cannot be any difficult situation that you will not be able to handle. Faith is both evidential and substantial. It is an incredible power that produces results according to HEBREW 11:1-2: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good report”.

Every bad report can be converted to a good report by faith. You can change every negative report or tag, for example, of failure, poverty, sickness, frustration, etc, placed on you to a good report by faith. When the multitude at a point in Jesus’ earthly ministry in MARK CHAPTER 9 marveled at the exorcizing of a demon spirit from a boy and the difficulty His disciples had earlier had, Jesus responded by pointing to the unlimited possibilities of faith. MARK 9:23: “Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”. There’s no challenge or problem that faith cannot handle. MARK 10:27 tells us “And Jesus looking upon them saith, with men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible”. Faith therefore, makes the impossible possible. It is a spiritual force that turns things around. Faith helps you operate in God’s class. It brings the Believer to the never-changing realities of unending, unlimited, possibilities in God.

Whenever people are afraid, their faith is inactive. When faith is inactive, frustration and struggle is inevitable. The Bible says the just shall live by his faith according to HABAKKUK 2:4 “Behold, his soul [which] is lifted up is not upright in him: but the just shall live by his faith”. (compare ROMANS 1:17; GALATIANS 311; HEBREWS 10:38). Therefore, the absence of faith will spell death in many ways for a person.

Everything in the kingdom is activated and accessed by faith. Faith activates God’s creative power. It has the ability to create the force that brings things from the supernatural into the natural. Faith has the ability to create what you are looking for, whether it’s job, marriage, healing, children, prosperity, promotion, or whatever imaginable. Faith is a provoker of miracles. It transports supernatural realities into our natural world and makes them our everyday realities. Whatever miracle you have ever seen or heard somebody enjoyed, like when someone’s sight is being restored, it is a function of faith. Faith is a requirement if you desire to enjoy the promises of God for your life. Until your faith is actively expressed, your portion of blessings is not released to you.

Faith is so crucial for the Believer that it is the greatest object of attack by the enemy. Whatever difficulty or challenge you may be going through, the enemy aims, directly or indirectly, at deflating your faith. He knows that whatever happens to your faith shows up in every area of your life. It reflects in the quality of life you live thereafter and the quality of results you can produce. A good example to always remember is what happened between our Lord Jesus and His disciple Peter at a point in LUKE CHAPTER 22. Jesus just looked into the future of the Apostle and saw the difficulties awaiting him and the intent of the enemy. In the words of Jesus Himself, LUKE 22:31-32, “And the Lord said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired [to have] you, that he may sift [you] as wheat: But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.” Friends, there are many Believers who are going through their own seasons of sifting, the sift of hunger, persecutions, hatred, disappointment etc, and many are wondering why all these attacks? Jesus provided the answer a long time ago. The enemy desires to hit hard against our faith. The enemy wants to cause faith failure in the lives of Believers. Faith failure to a Believer is what heart failure or cardiac arrest is to a natural life. When faith fails everything falls apart. It is the responsibility of the Believer to jealously and consciously guard his or her faith. To protect it against the onslaught of the enemy. This is why as we continue in this series, we will be looking at some enemies of our faith that we must watch against and then understand the benefits accruable to us when we successfully keep the faith and walk in its realities.

Stay connected on this platform and always remember you have a responsibility to keep the faith and even to grow your faith to new levels so it can keep producing new results.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.

