Welcome to another gracious week of TOTAL EXPERIENCE. This is our concluding part of the series on the MYSTERIES OF FAITH. We started to discuss the BENEFITS OF FAITH in the last edition and hope to conclude on that this week. It’s important to remind you that faith is the life-wire of the Believer. It is the secret of outstanding, consistent and unstoppable victories in the kingdom. When faith fails, access to the help of God is denied and frustration is inevitable. Faith is the basis on which the Believer makes claims of the promises of God and see them translate into everyday realities in the natural realm. The scriptures simply state, “the just shall live by his faith”…..meaning the just would die without his faith. Faith is so fundamental to the Christian belief and lifestyle that every Believer ought to take deliberate and strategic steps to nurture and protect his or her own faith. To allow the enemy tamper with your faith is to make yourself vulnerable to all forms of satanic manipulations and oppression. A strong, viable, operational and living faith is not a maybe, that is, it is not optional for the Believer. Instead, it is a must be, fundamental, necessity for the Believer. Your faith puts you in charge as a Believer, in this present world.

Benefits of faith (2)

Faith is a supernatural currency.

Matthew 17:24-27 (GNT), ”When Jesus and his disciples came to Capernaum, the collectors of the Temple tax came to Peter and asked, “Does your teacher pay the Temple tax? Of course,” Peter answered. When Peter went into the house, Jesus spoke up first, “Simon, what is your opinion? Who pays duties or taxes to the kings of this world? The citizens of the country or the foreigners? “The foreigners,” answered Peter. “Well, then,” replied Jesus, “that means that the citizens don’t have to pay. But we don’t want to offend these people. So go to the lake and drop in a line. Pull up the first fish you hook, and in its mouth you will find a coin worth enough for my Temple tax and yours. Take it and pay them our taxes.” Faith is a supernatural currency that helps us to purchase whatever we desire. Faith is a universal currency. It is valuable all over the world. It carries the same purchasing power in every nation of the earth, because it draws from God’s omnipotency and integrity. Faith answers at the same level to all mankind, so your level of faith is what determines the level of command you exercise in the affairs of your life. ROMANS 10:12, ”For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him”. Faith is an asset of inestimable value and it is worth the same everywhere, from generation to generation. Faith is the most enduring currency in the world of financial investment. Just like people in the world believe in real estate because it is ever appreciating, faith is the most valuable investment in the kingdom, it never loses worth. Faith is the currency that God placed in your hand to fulfill your mandate here on earth. Faith is the currency that God gave to you to sponsor your vision. Each time you have a vision, through faith God will make a provision. Faith is the capital account you can always draw from. Visions remain barren, unfruitful and unproductive without faith. 1JOHN 5:4 says, ”For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith”. Every time faith fails, the future becomes dim. Faith is the life-blood of every vision. Faith is the life-wire of every business. Faith is all it takes for you to become a financial giant. This goes to buttress the fact that, every living proof is faith generated; faith is all it takes.

Faith is a booster.

Hebrew 11:11, “Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised”. God does not put a time frame for your victory; your victory in life is timed by your faith. He does not put a time when you will be successful; your success is timed by your faith. Everything about Christianity have been properly packaged, but faith is needed for you to draw from them for your earthly benefits. Christianity is like a storehouse that contains so many goods and faith is the key that opens the doors for you to access what’s inside and take them. Faith is the principal source of power for success. In MARK 9:23, “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”. Faith is a booster, faith is a spiritual energizer that pulls us to the realm of the supernatural. Through faith, you lay hold on strength that is beyond your physical state. Faith energizes you to accomplish what you believe. Sarah was 90 years old but through faith, her body was energized to conceive; something that was impossible by all natural standard for a woman of her age. Through faith, divine strength entered into her to accomplish divine agenda. Faith energizes you to get whatever has been committed into your hands done. It’s a spiritual energizer to do exploits. DANIEL 11:32 says, “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits”. When faith is in place, it brings out the beauty of Christianity. Faith is not the appreciation of beautiful grammatical expressions in the Bible; neither is it a mere theological assertion. Faith is actually the act of tapping into the power behind every scripture for the profiting of your life and to enable you rewrite your future. Faith is the act of taking hold of the scripture. For instance, you are feeling the symptoms of sickness and you come in contact with where the scripture testifies that God says: “Himself took our infirmities and bore our sickness” (MATTHEW 8:17) and you believing the word, starts confessing it until that sickness leaves your body. That is faith. Faith is not just quoting scriptures, it is making the scriptures bring profit to your life. Those who understand and operate the mysteries of faith live in the heavenly realm on earth. Christians that know the mysteries of faith and operate accordingly live a heaven on earth life. They are not subjected to what happens to others here on earth.

Beloved, as a Believer, you now belong to the realm where all things are made possible. The realm where the power of faith can be released and create unimaginable changes in life. There’s no need to conform to this world and paralyze your faith. Build your life on God’s word. You must declare the word of God and not the contrary. You must not say what the facts are, you should rather say what the truth is. You should say what God has said and not what the situation is. That is how faith works! Faith will always win. Put your faith to work and you too will always win.

Decision time

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.