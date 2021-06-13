Beloved, we hope you’re in good health and have been enjoying the graciousness and goodness of God’s Presence. It is always a pleasure to have you on this platform sharing God’s precious Word with you. His Words are the very tonic of our lives as Believers. When we abide in Him and His Word richly abound in us then His very life is actively expressed through us. This is our victory; it is our mark of distinction and the secret of our being exceptional in this life. Welcome to TOTAL EXPERIENCE.

We are still dealing with the MYSTERIES OF FAITH. Haven identified some enemies of faith in our previous editions, we shall begin in this edition to discuss the BENEFITS OF FAITH. Comprehending and anticipating rewards can be a very powerful motivation for staying on course in pursuit of an objective in life. Our walk of faith holds great promises and rewards in wait for the Believer. The scripture reveals that it takes faith to be able to please God and that it is by faith we can obtain anything and everything in life. HEBREWS 11:1-2, 6 says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good report. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”.

Faith has a substance, it is not merely a feeling or an emotion. Faith is the invisible hand that goes into the supernatural world to bring what we need. Faith is a supernatural substance which connects man with God for divine intervention. It is total dependency and absolute confidence in God and His word, without wavering until God’s word is fulfilled. It commits the integrity of God to perform what He has spoken. Faith is that spiritual force which opens humanity to a world of unlimited possibilities. Faith is the most potent force in the whole universe; it is the key to everything in the kingdom. So, if there is anything to know and understand, it is the mysteries of faith. Faith is an all-important subject; it holds the key that opens impossible doors. No matter the scientific evidence, the potent force of faith will re-write it! Faith has no limit; if you can believe, all things are possible. MARK 9:23, “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

Christianity is worthless without faith. 1JOHN 5:4, “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith”. Faith is the principal factor that determines every man’s status and position in life. Whatever you experience in life and whatever you become in life is a function of your faith. HEBREW 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”. HABAKKUK 2:4, “Behold, his soul which is lifted up is not upright in him: but the just shall live by his faith”.

Faith is a living force and God said without faith it is impossible to please Him. Therefore, nobody can move God without faith; nothing moves Him except faith. You can cry ceaselessly to God without receiving an answer, but the moment your faith is released, God answers. When a man develops faith, it controls his mentality and entire being. Your faith determines the events of your life. It takes faith to have a successful Christian life.

You get your breakthroughs in business by faith. Faith heals you. You have your success by faith. You have peace in your marriage by faith. Your success in your school examination is by faith. Take away faith, Christianity dies. Therefore, faith is the foundation of good Christian living. Faith is everything. When you walk by faith, your settlement is guaranteed.

Benefits of faith

FAITH HAS CREATIVE FORCE.

GENESIS 1:1-3, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light”.

In 2CORINTHIANS 4:13 the Bible says, “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak”. Faith is an unstoppable force that is very powerful and creative. If you operate in faith, there is nothing you cannot create as long as it is in line with the will of God. MATTHEW 19:26 tells us, “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible”. There is no challenge or problem that faith cannot handle. MARK 10:27, “And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible”.

Faith makes you operate in the class of GOD. Faith activates God’s creative power in man. It has the ability to create the force that brings things from the celestial world to the terrestrial world. In GENESIS chapter 1, God spoke all He created into existence; therefore as a Christian, you have to follow His examples by speaking into existence what you desire and it will come to pass. EPHESIANS 5:1, ”Therefore become imitators of God [copy Him and follow His example], as well-beloved children [imitate their father];” God created everything by faith; He spoke something into existence out of nothing. If you speak in faith and in line with God’s word, you cause God to act on your behalf.

Release your faith and create substance for your life. This living and triumphant faith is a faith that operates in the now. The overcomer’s faith is a “now faith”. Stop waiting for God because God is waiting for you to act. If you want to get results, change hope to faith, make it now, give it substance.

Decision time

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.