The mystery deaths in Kano have continued despite assurances from the government that there is no cause for alarm.

The latest deaths included Uba Adamu, father of the vice-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Tijjani Yola Tijjani Tukur Yola, Dr. Ghali Umar, Department of Architecture, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Halima Shittu, former chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kano chapter and Adamu Sarawa, former speaker of Jigawa House of Assembly.

Yola, spiritual head of the Murtala Mohammed Central Mosque in Kano, died in the early hours of yesterday.

“He passed away at his residence in Gwale quarters in Kano in the early hours of today and was laid to rest around 9am,” the source said. Abdullahi Umar, a Kano resident, also confirmed the death of the cleric, saying people were in a sad mood in the ancient city.

It was also learnt that Adamu passed early yesterday.

Amid the wave of strange deaths, Halima Shittu, former chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kano chapter, also lost her life. She reportedly died at her residence at NNDC quarter and has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Sarawa, former speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, reportedly died on Monday.

Kano government, which had initially denied the rising deaths but later attributed it to acute fever, hypertension and diabetes.

However, the fact that the incidents happened during the coronavirus pandemic has made some residents worried. Before the laboratory where COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state was shut, Kano recorded 77 cases of the disease. The laboratory, which has reportedly been reopened, was shut due to exposure of some health officials to COVID-19 cases.