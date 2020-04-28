Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for an inquest into the mysterious deaths in Kano State.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Tuesday, said the spate of unexplained deaths in Kano State in recent times is worrisome.

Chinda stated that though the cause of these deaths is still unknown, the federal and Kano State governments have not done enough to solve the puzzle.

According to him, “the very recent reports of unprecedented death of scores of people within a few days in Kano State should concern every responsible public officer.

“We are indeed deeply concerned and worried about this lacklustre stance of the Federal Government in solving and dealing with an important health issue such as this.

“Partisanship is off limit when it comes to matters affecting the lives of our citizens. This statement is therefore beyond politics.

“The spectacular failings on the part of managers of this pandemic diminishes us all as Nigerians regardless of our callings in life”

“We must but speak out, like others who have mustered the courage to speak out. Silence in the face of mass deaths of our citizens is nothing but a heinous crime.”

Chinda noted that the government “cannot continue to breach with impunity one of the most important provisions of our Constitution that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, as enshrined in Section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Consequently, we hereby demand an urgent and thorough investigation and practical and affirmative steps by the Federal government into the circumstances surrounding the disturbing mass death in Kano State, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.”