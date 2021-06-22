Engine of the operational truck of the fire fighters could not start, it was learnt.

Although, the firefighters later visit the scene of the disaster, they could not gain access to the building as the entrance door was under lock and key.

A resident in the area who craved anonymity, ruled out the possibility of electrical fault as cause of the devastating fire, pointing out that public power supply went off at about 12 midnight.

“We were awaken by explosions and noise around the supermarket at about 3 am.

“The fire was so tense that it became difficult to salvage anything out from the shop to the point that the walls collapsed. Everything inside was burnt completely.

“The issue of suspecting electrical fault can not hold water because the public electricity went off by 12 midnight and the incident happened at 3.am

“Again the supermarket does not utilise public power supply, it relies on its generating sets,” the source said.