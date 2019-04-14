LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Tragedy struck at Sango area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital when a mysterious snake bite a 49- year-old school teacher and mother of three, Mrs. Mary Olubunmi Omoloye to death. Mrs Omoloye (a.k.a) ‘Iya Success,’ was reportedly killed by the venom of a snake that attacked her in her apartment’s water system toilet. The deceased whose body was reportedly buried at the weekend was a Christian Religion Studies teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin. Source closed to the deceased (names withheld), disclosed that Mrs Omoloye ‘‘after taking her bath entered her room to dress up, but was pressed and entered her toilet which is water system to answer nature’s call. ‘‘She then went back to the toilet to excrete; after passing excreta she was about leaving the toilet when she saw a big snake in the toilet and was shocked. ‘‘She ran out of the toilet, went to her room, pick her mobile phone and called her husband (a pastor) who was in the neighbourhood to come and rescue the situation. ‘‘Unknown to late Olubunmi, the poisonous snake had bitten her, but she was not feeling any pain before the arrival of her spouse. ‘‘When the husband later came, they searched everywhere they could not see the snake. At that moment, she started feeling some strange pains in her body and complained to her husband about her body reaction. ‘‘The husband then rushed her to a nearby hospital (name withheld), where a doctor discovered that the deceased had been bitten by the snake. ‘‘But unfortunately, the hospital did not have anti-snake venom injection to save Mrs. Omoloye’s life,” he said. ‘‘The hospital management, however, advised that the woman should be taken to a government hospital for treatment. ‘‘Immediately she was taken away in a private car, but gave up the ghost even before reaching another hospital.” Reacting to the incident, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Sango, where the late teacher worked, Alhaji Abdulrahman Sulaiman, described his late staff as very dedicated and hardworking. Abdurahman said the news of Mrs Omoleye’s death was a rude shock to him and other staff of the school because the deceased was one of the senior staff of the college that ‘‘always offered good advice.” He said the deceased was the Chairperson of the 2019 Social Committee recently inaugurated by the school authority because of her steadfastness and her commitment to service. He added that the deceased would always be remembered for her ‘‘service to God and humanity.”