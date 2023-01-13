Any moment from now, another big song with a fresh sound and attitude is going to hit the Nigerian music scene. This is coming from Mystro Sugar, one of Nigeria’s musical talents, who undoubtedly has been working diligently behind the scenes, to hone his craft and uncover fresh ideas that would transform the country’s music industry.

The singer with a thunderous voice has been busy collaborating with key figures in the industry. His contribution towards the success of the award-winning Nigerian superstar Runtown’s fifth studio project titled, Signs cannot be overemphasized, as Mystro Sugar did majority of the production.

Now, the youngster is prepared to release an EP and he is not ready to give up on his career. Mystro will also be featuring one of Hatit’s renowned dynamic artistes, Top Adlerman, in a new single titled, Afro Konpas, and the song promises to be the new anthem among music lovers.

Born Segun Ajayi, Mystro is the producer of all the songs in the trending EP of fuji king, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka K1 De Ultimate titled, Ade Ori Okin.