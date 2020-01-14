Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mdzough U Tiv has condemned the alleged spiteful comments credited to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume against the paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, HRM Prof. James Ayatse.

The Mzough U Tiv, in an open letter to former Governor Akume, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, says it is joining other well meaning Tiv sons and daughters and our good friends to unequivocally condemn such utterances.

The group in the statement jointly signed by its President General, Chief Edward Ujege and Secretary General, Boniface Ukende, described such comments are sacrilegious and injurious to the respect of Tor Tiv stool, the Tiv Traditional Council and the entire Tiv nation.

“We specifically wish to state that our paramount ruler’s reputation and distinguished record are beyond any attempt at character assassination.

“Mdzough U Tiv reechoes the stand of the Tiv Traditional Council that you should urgently appear before the Council to clear your name and resolve the issues for the overall benefit of the Tiv nation.”

The Mdzough U Tiv further called on Sen. Akume, a former governor of the state to deescalate the tension the alleged comments were already generating in the state in order to keep the peace.

“We further appeal to you that no matter your elevated position of authority and resources you should use those blessings to advance the cause of Tiv unity, progress and tradition, without preconditions,” the statement concluded.