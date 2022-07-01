The much-talked about Abuja All Stars Veterans invitational tournament will kick off tomorrow at FIFA Goal Project, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The tournament that has been noted for its opportunities to give ex- internationals, captains of industries and passionate football lovers the podium to showcase their skills, artistry and relieve the past to teeming football fans, will serve off once again as All Stars Abuja will trade tackles with USF on the opening day of the championship.

The tournament will also see Nyanya All Stars tackling Unity Veterans while CKSC will slug it out with Metro City.

In other matches scheduled for the opening day, Like Minds Stars will fight it out with Alieta All Stars while Capital Sportiff will go to war with Kuje All Stars.

In the last fixture for the day Gwagwalada All Stars will be battle ready to take on Lugbe All Stars in what is expected to be a classic.

The twelve-team tournament will be played every weekend for five weeks with first, second and third best teams going home with about 650,000 Naira cash prizes.