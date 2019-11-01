T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

The Appeal Court in Benin City has dismissed the appeals filed by Omosede Igbinedion, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, Engr. Abubakar Momoh and Idiake Patrick, for lacking merit.

Omosede, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for Ovia Federal Constituency in the recent National Assembly election, was challenging the decision of the lower tribunal which upheld the victory of Hon Dennis Idahosa of the All Progressives Congress.

Hon. Agbonyinma of the APC was challenging the victory of Jude Ise-Idehen of the PDP for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal constituency seat.

‎Similarly, Engr. Momoh of the PDP had appealed to the court to upturn the ruling of the lower tribunal which threw out his petition for lack of merit and upheld the election of Senator Francis Alimikhena of the APC, representing Edo North senatorial district.

Also, Deacon Idiake of the APC, had challenged the decision of the lower tribunal which upheld the election of Joe Edionwele of the PDP for the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency.

Justice Aseimo Moore Ademein who read the judgments, said all the appeals lacked merit and thereby dismissed them.

He said parties were to bear their respective costs and that copies of the judgment would be made available by next week.