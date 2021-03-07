From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Niger Delta Renaissance for Development (NDRD), has commended the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) over the appointment of a former Bayelsa Council Chairman, Mr Bello Bina, as the national youth leader and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien as its new national chairman.

Others appointed into the new executive of the PANDEF included the Co-Chairmen of the Board of Trustees, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and His Excellency, Arc (Obong) Victor Attah, and Deputy National Chairman, Chief T.K. Okorotie.

NDRD through its National Coordinator, Preye Kalaite, described the appointment of Bina as timely and commendable considering his contributions to issues of youth development and empowerment in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region.

According to NDRD, the personalities appointed into the new executive of PANDEF are men of good conscience and acceptable to the people of the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

Kalaite said: “The national youth leadership with Mr. Bello Bina, who is also the Coordinator of the IPMAN in the region, will go a long way to ensure a wider participation of youths on issue of regional development and bridge the gap between the elders and the youths.”

“We also call on the new leadership of PANDEF to focus on the issues of regional development, the nine points agenda presented to the Secretary to the State Government of the Federation (SGF) by the Governors from the region, the brouhaha in the NDDC and the Amnesty Office.”