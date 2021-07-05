From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Project Niger Delta, has pledged to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for Governor Bello in addition to a N5 million donation to kick start consultations and campaigns.

The group made the declaration after a meeting which had in attendance leaders and representatives from other Niger Delta states in Yenagoa, at the weekend

Coordinator and convener of the group, Princewill Ebebi, described Governor Bello as a bridge builder who has all what it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, being a young man with vast experience, and for justice and equity to prevail, the North Central should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency in 2023 by presenting Bello.

Ebebi said the country needs a unifier and a detribalised leader like Bello, who, he said, has shown capacity as a governor serving his second term, and expressed the conviction that if given the opportunity, he will take the country to its desired destination.

He said the group will begin a sensitisation tour to university campuses and other tertiary institutions across the country to mobilise and sensitised youths on the need to support a youth to lead the country.

Ebebi said: “We have been receiving notices from different groups and organisations that have declared their interest in joining the train. The Governor Bello for president is a national youth project because it is time we get it right by ensuring a youth e emerges president in 2023.

“Governor Bello has demonstrated capacity and leadership as a governor, and while we are joining well meaning Nigerians across the country to urge him to contest, we have resolved to purchase the APC nomination form for him and provide N5 million to kick start consultations, advocacy visits and campaigns.”

The group Advisor, Menwo Wilson Osigwe, while describing Governor Bello as a man who can be entrusted with the leadership of the country, said all hands must be on deck for the actualisation of the presidency of Governor Bello.

