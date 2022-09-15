JOE EFFIONG, UYO

President Mohammadu Buhari has pointed out that the huge investment made by the federal government in the Niger Delta region has so far not been matched by commensurate outcomes in infrastructure, human capital development and other indices of humans progress in the region.

In his keynote address at the opening of the Meeting of the 5th National Council on Niger Delta held at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, on Thursday, the president however said the relative peace in the region is testimony to government’s commitment to addressing the concerns espoused by Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) referenced in 2016.

Buhari who was represented by the minister for environment, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi at the meeting themed: “Harnessing 21st century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development in the Niger Delta,” directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries to immediately move in and ensure that section 4 of the East-West road, spanning from Eleme Roundabout to Onne junction is fixed without delay through the Tax Credit Scheme.

He said that the project currently handled by the federal ministry of Works and Housing is the largest infrastructure in Nigeria,and very dear to his administration and its completion, ” top priority for this administration.”

“The East-West road project which is now being handled by the federal Ministry of Works and Housing is the largest infrastructure project in Nigeria, as it’s very strategic road, connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region.

” Considering the priority this administration places on the completion of this project, the Ministry of Petroleum has directed NNPC and it’s subsidiaries to step in and fix section 4 of the East-West road ( Eleme Roundabout to Onne Junction), through the Tax Credit Scheme” The president said.

He stated further that his administration had undertaken critical reforms in the Niger Delta Development Commission, and that the implementation of the recommendations of the Forensic Audit Report which is being implemented in phases would bring about the Constitution of the new board, which according to him is the desire of the most stakeholders in the region

” One of the cardinal mandates of my admissions is to tackle corruption. To this end and in response to the call of the Governors of the South- South geopolitical zone for a Forensic Audit of NDDC from 2000- 2019, the Report of Audit had been submitted and the implementation of it recommendations has commenced in phases

” I hereby assure you that this process will eventually bring about the Constitution of the a new board for the commission which is the desire of most stakeholders in the region”

In his remarks, chairman of the council and Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, explained that the meeting which is held annually, is a platform for bringing all Development Partners to the same table to ” proffer solutions to developmental and Socioeconomic issues in the region”, adding however that the council could not gold for the year 2012 for some cogent reasons.

He disclosed that his minister has actively partnered and collaborated with other relevant Agencies, Development Partners, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders on infrastructure development, investment in social services and institutional capacity building for the Niger Delta region.

“It is worth noting that the Ministry has made commendable progress at re-positioning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to achieve its core mandate. A Forensic Audit was conducted on all projects and programmes of the Commission from inception to August 2019. The Report of the Forensic Audit has been presented to the President, and a White Paper on it is being awaited.

Umana said one of the objectives of the conference was to canvass for more and sustained collaboration with Development Partners and other Stakeholders in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes designed for the improvement of life in the Niger Delta region. The Ministry is therefore looking forward to such cross fertilization of ideas and insights that would move the development process in the region to a new threshold of progress.