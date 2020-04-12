North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party calling for stricter measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

North Korea is one of the few countries that claims to have no coronavirus infections, which it attributes to “strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures from the outset,” KCNA reported.

Saturday’s meeting addressed the rapid rate at which the novel coronavirus has been spreading worldwide “regardless of borders and continents.”

“Such reality shows it has become impossible to remove the danger of the virus infection in a short time and such environment can become a condition creating some obstacles to our struggle and progress,” the KCNA said.

Pyongyang had already closed its borders with China and restricted the movement of people and goods.

At Saturday’s meeting, a joint resolution was adopted to take “more thorough state measures for protecting life and safety of people from the great worldwide epidemic disease.” (dpa/NAN)