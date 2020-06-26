Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has confirmed that enrolment for Batch C beneficiaries will commence at exactly 11.45 P.M.

In a statement, she disclosed that Batch A and B beneficiaries who pass psychometric tests would be offered employment in private firm or government entrepreneurship schemes.

Farouq explained that, “The enrolment of a new batch of beneficiaries is sequel to far reaching consultations and a review of the submissions on the reform and realignment of the programme for greater efficiency.

“This batch will focus on N-Teach; N-Health; N-Agro as well as N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech.

“Under the guidelines provided by the programme, N-Teach & N-Health are open only to graduates while graduates and non-graduates are eligible to apply to N-Agro as well as N- Build, N-Creative and N-Tech.

“The N-Power programme (a key component of the National Social Investment Programme) is providing opportunities for more Nigerian youths to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship. It is also providing a pipeline of skilled Nigerians to help rebuild the economy post-Covid 19.”

“Batches A and B beneficiaries will commence the transitioning process on June 30 & July 31 respectively into entrepreneurship or employment for those beneficiaries who pass the psychometric tests to make way for Batch C. Past beneficiaries are not eligible to participate in the application process for Batch-C.

“All eligible Nigerians aged 18-35 would be given an opportunity to participate in Batch-C which will use a transparent and hybrid system which leverages technology as well as traditional means of enrolment while prioritizing women and people living with disabilities because PLWD make up 15% of our population.

“Applicants are encouraged to have the following as they log in to apply – BVN Number, current passport photograph (jpeg or png); email address and academic certification.”