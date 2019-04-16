Magnus Eze, Enugu

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said 14 disadvantaged states would benefit from the N-Power Build; a vocational training component of the N-Power programme.

According to him, the scheme, dedicated to the training and certification of unemployed youths, which targets 75,000 youths, was aimed at building highly competent and skilled workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

Speaking in Enugu, during the special day of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) at the 30th Enugu International Trade Fair, he disclosed that registration for the programme is still ongoing for the 14 states.

He also said 400 private training centres and 30-NDE operated skill centres have been designated for the training that would commence next month, nationwide.

The minister listed the benefitting states to include Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe, Adamawa and Nassarawa.

Others are Oyo, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna and Kwara

Ngige further assured the government and people of Enugu State that NDE will continue to do its best in addressing the challenge of mass unemployment in the state.

He congratulated the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for its continued commitment to hosting the annual business gathering, which serves as a melting pot for entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators and marketers to interact, for the furtherance of business initiatives.