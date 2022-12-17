The Federal Government says it has completed the training of over 7,000 N-Knowledge beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme under the National Social Investment Programme across the country.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, made this known at the closing ceremony of the N-Knowledge Training Programme in Abuja

“It is worthy to note that what is happening here in Abuja today is also taking place in the 11 Training camps across the six geo-political zones of the country, where 7000 trainees are successfully trained in the Batch C-Steam 2 of the N-Knowledge Programme.

“This event is a clear demonstration of our commitment to collectively address youth unemployment in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s deliberate efforts to empower Nigerian youths and reduce poverty in Nigeria.

“Under the N-Power, we have N-Power Volunteer Corps, N-Power Build, N-Skills and N-Knowledge for ICT-inclined Nigerians and this embodies the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programmes.

“The N- Knowledge programme is a three month in-camp and six-month apprenticeship training programme that is designed to build competencies and capacity in highly demanding technical and vocational skills in the N-Tech Software and N-Tech Hardware programmes,” Farouq said.

The minister said the Federal Government had also approved N10,000 monthly stipend for the 7,000 beneficiaries of the programme.

“I enjoin you all to take advantage of this programme, be of good attitude, good character and diligent and see how you will excel in your respective areas.

“The knowledge that you have been impacted with, while in camp here will remain necessary skills for today and tomorrow in any global economy,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Farouq was represented at the ceremony by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

Meanwhile, the Team Lead of the N-Power Programme, Mr Nsikak Okon, who represented the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the N-Power programme was for young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35.

He added that it was a brain child of the Buhari-Osinbajo Administration.

“I would want to emphasise again that every trainee must see this opportunity as a blessing that must not be wasted.

“Recall that several thousands applied for this same programme and you got the opportunity to be engaged into it, having satisfied the selection criteria. This should be taken seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Miss Khadija Yunus from Jos, appreciated Buhari and Farouq for the opportunity, adding that she would use the kits given to her to improve her live and family.

Similarly, another beneficiary, Mr Isaac Ogenyi from Ado in Benue, said he would ever remain grateful to Federal Government for giving him the opportunity to become a software and hardware engineer.

Ogenyi called on youths to shun vices and use their lives to be productive and better the nation. (NAN)