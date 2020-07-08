Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The authorities of Ijebu Ode Local Government have organised a free online registration exercise for Batch C applicants of the Federal Government’s N-Power Programme.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise held at the LG secretariat, Itoro, Ijebu Ode, on Wednesday, the Chairman, Transition Committee of the local government, Olugbenga Olugbile, said the exercise was to assist unemployed youths in the area to enrol for the programme, part of the Federal Government’s effort at lifting young Nigerians out of poverty.

The chairman commended Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for complementing the federal initiative and for directing local governments to open such registration centres in their respective council areas.

Olugbile used the opportunity of the exercise to sensitise the applicants on the COVID-19 pandemic, charging them to observe the outlined government protocols in order to contain the spread of the disease.

The registration exercise, which is ongoing at the Millennium Hall at the local government secretariat,, holds from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m and 4 p.m daily.