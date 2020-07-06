Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the commencement of free registration for the Federal Government N-Power programme for unemployed youths across the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo in a statement in Birnin Kebbi by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki said the free N-Power registration programme, would commence on Monday, July 6 at all the designated centres, including local government areas and Emirate headquarters.

Kalgo said applicants from the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, would be registered at the Emir of Gwandu’s Palace, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and ICT Centre of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

“Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Planning is calling on youth interested in the Federal Government N-Power programme to hurry up and come for the free registration and additional information on the programme at the centres provided throughout the state. The registration is to start on Monday, July 6, throughout the centres provided. Interested youths are to come with their BVN document and valid identity card. They are also requested to come along with the original copies of their certificates and other required documents for capturing and subsequent forwarding, via internet to the N-power programme headquarter.”