Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the commencement of free registration for the Federal Government N-Power programme for the unemployed youths across the state.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr Abba Sani Kalgo confirmed this on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi made available to newsmen by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki.

According to the statement, “the free N-Power registration programme, would commence on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at all the designated centers, which include all the local government areas and Emirate Headquarters”.

The Commissioner explained that, the applicants from the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, would be registered at the Emir of Gwandu’s Palace, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and ICT Centre of the

Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

“Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Planning is calling on Youth interested in the Federal Government N-Power programme to hurry up and come for the free registration and additional information on the programme at the centres provided throughout the state.

”The registration is to start on Monday, 6th July, 2020, throughout the centres provided. Interested youths are to come with their BVN document and valid Identity Card.

” They are also requested to come along with the original copies of their certificates and other required documents for capturing and subsequent forwarding, via internet

to the N-power programme headquarter.”

The Commissioner urged all those coming for the registration to wear their facemasks, maintain social and physical distancing at the registration

centres.

Kalgo, called on the applicants, especially youths in the state to take advantage of this golden opportunity to get registered for the programme.

He also thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his sustained invaluable support to the Ministry, to carry out the excercise free of charge for the applicants.

“Because of his concern for the development and empowerment of youths in the state, the governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, directed that, the exercise be carried out free of charge throughout the state, ‘he commended’.