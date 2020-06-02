Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday, assured monitors of N-power of their March and April salaries within the next 72 hours, saying that of May was being processed.

The Minister, in a statement by the Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, explained that the delay was due to the change in government policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment which requires offloading the beneficiaries into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

According to the statement, “The Minister regrets any inconveniences caused by this delay towards the payment of the Monitors of N-power, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians.

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts.”