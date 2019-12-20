Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Federal Government has been called upon to introduce skills acquisition programmes for the beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as part of efforts to bridge unemployment gap.

Commissioner for Governor’s Office, Osun State, Mrs Latifat Giwa, made the call in Ede, yesterday in a chat with newsmen ahead of the 2019 Ede Day Celebration.

Giwa, who commended the N-Power initiative for proffering solution to youths unemployment in the country, however, stressed that if the Federal Government integrated skills acquisition programmes into the scheme, it would help the beneficiaries to become job creators and self-reliant instead of depending on the stipends they had been receiving through the scheme.

“It is better for them to be empowered with some skills so that when they leave N-Power, they can have something to fall back on.”

She also advised the youths to be proactive by engaging themselves in skills acquisition and small scale businesses rather than looking for white-collar jobs.

“If you are a manufacturer under a big or small scale, you are an employer and it is better than looking for white-collar job,” she said.

Giwa described the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government as one of the best alternatives to reduce unemployment.

She said the N-Power as well as Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) were remarkable schemes that must be propelled to the next level to engender continuity of purpose to address the unemployment saga.

She commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the recent offer of over N2 billion to 25,907 indigents and vulnerable citizens under YESSO.

She said with the Public Workfare and Special Grant Transfer programme launched, Osun would have less criminals.