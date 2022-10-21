The Federal Government has completed the training of 1, 830 Master Craft Persons (MCPs) to boost the N-Skills apprenticeship programme across the country.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, during the closing ceremony in Abuja, said the Federal Government paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country.

“This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in 2016 as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion. It has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.

“In furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP, we instituted processes to revamp and expand the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and citizens.

“This led to the introduction of the N-Skills programme, which is based on a certification system and accreditation of training provided through the informal Apprenticeship System anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs).

“The Ministry selected 1,830 MCPs from the 36 States and FCT for the 6-month apprenticeship. The MCPs were carefully selected, using National Board for Technical Education based criteria.

“Today, we are concluding the Orientation/preparatory training of these MCPs.

” The training provided the MCPs with basic knowledge and appreciation of their roles and functions to enable them to participate meaningfully in the National Skills Qualifications Framework,” Farouq said.

According to the minister, the programme targets the marginalised and disadvantaged population, including those with primary education as well as those not in any Education, Employment or Training (NEET).

She said that the programme aimed to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered, using a nationally standardized certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment or self-employment.

“We piloted the N-Skills programme with the tooling and training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT on Smart Phone Repairs and Service in 2021.

“Given the job creation potentials of the programme, we introduced new trades to create more opportunities for our teeming youths.

“We are currently onboarding N-Skills beneficiaries for the training on 11 trades: i.e. Auto-mechanic, Leatherworks and Shoe making, Smart Devices, Welding and Fabrication, Aluminum Assembly and Fabrication, Carpentry, Plumbing and Piping,

“Others are Electrical Installations, Agency Banking, Tailoring and Embroidery, Baking and Cosmetology, Fish Farming, Jewelry-Making and Wire Works,” Farouq said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouq was represented by the National Coordinator of NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir.

Meanwhile, some of the MCPs expressed delight in their participation in the training.

Mrs Mable Osugu of Blessing Fashion Design from Lokoja, said she learnt how to train the apprentice and carry out her duty effectively.

“I have been into this for over 30 years and I have learned a lot in the training which will go a long way to make me become creative and innovative and also have capacity to train apprentice under me”.

Another MCP, Malam Haruna Usman, from FCT who specialised in Carpentry, appreciated Buhari and Farouq for the opportunity.

“I construct quality bed and chairs. I have brought Fulani children to teach them the trade, because some of them lost their cattles to cattle rustlers and have nothing to do again.

“By God’s grace if the government sends apprentice to me, I will put in my best to give them quality training,” Usman said.

