Uche Usim, Abuja

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali on Monday disclosed that goods worth N1.4 billion have been seized since the Service and the other security agencies partially closed the land borders in an operation code-named Exercise Swift Response launched on August 20.

The operation has also led to the deportation of some Pakistanis and South Koreans, just as 146 illegal immigrants have been arrested because their presence in the country is inimical to its socio-economic well being.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the Customs boss further revealed that 317 smugglers have been arrested, adding that 21,071 bags of 50kg parboiled rice has been impounded.

Other items seized are; 190 vehicles, 891 drums of petrol, 2,665 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 66,000-litre tanker of vegetable oil, 133 motorcycles, 131 bags of NPK fertilizers used for making explosives, among others.

According to him, the partial land border closure affects all goods, adding that anyone who hitherto imported and exported legitimate goods can do same via seaports and other manned outlets for now.

He foreclosed any plans to reopen the borders anytime soon, adding that diplomatic engagements were ongoing with neighbouring countries on how to comply with established trade protocols to end the exercise.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an e-customs project, which involves using Drotnes and geo-spatial technology to further fortify the borders.

On why the security agencies are not respecting free movement protocol of ECOWAS into consideration in the border closure issue, Ali said: “When we talk of security, human rights take the back seat. We want to secure our nation. Nigeria must survive before you talk of rights and doing business”.

He noted that all the agencies involved in Exercise Swift Response as coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have been duly briefed on the target of the operation, especially in the area of using minimum force.

Also speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigrations Service, Musa Babandede, said the border drill also involves human mobility.

“There are rules of this operation also enhance ECOWAS protocol which says you must be arrive or depart via a recognized port with the right travel documents.

You must travel where there is Customs and Immigrations.

“We will launch our e-border initiative next year. We also have forward operational bases and will patrol them round the clock. We have 12 of such.

“Mr President approved amnesty for over-stayed migrants to register from now till 19th January, 2020. Foreigners have latched on this opening. 60% of those coming forward have irregular papers. After this window closed and anyone caught with will be deported”, he explained.

In his remarks, the representative of the National Security Adviser, Brigadier-General Aliyu Ndagi said

border security remains a critical aspect of national security.

“That’s why the ONSA involved all other agencies. We’ve realized that it has enhanced inter-agency collaboration. Joint operations help in fortifying national security. This is the first time such a robust collaboration will be established and we can strengthen our mutual operation.

“We’ve been able to engage with local communities as they have more information about movements”, he said.