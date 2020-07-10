Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court Ibadan, on Friday ordered that Mahmood Mawal, a fake officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), who allegedly defrauded a Director of the FCMB, be remanded in correctional facility, pending judgment.

Ajoku gave the order after Lawal pleaded guilty to six counts bordering on impersonation and advanced free fraud leveled against him.

She fixed July 13 for judgment.

Earlier, counsel to the DSS, T.A. Nurudeen told the court that the defendant committed the crime between 2015 and 2019.

Nurudeen said that Lawal falsely presented himself as a DSS operative to obtain N1.5 million from the Director of FCMB, N200,00 from one Bako Danbata and N150,000 from Ibrahim Bunkudo.

“He allegedly told them that he was in the right position to help them out of their problems with the agency, DSS,” Nurudeen said.

Mahmood was also reported to have threatened two foreigners legitimately working at Tinkan Island and Terminus in Lagos State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 1, (A) and (B), and 108(2) of Advanced Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Prohibition Act, Cap 2015. (NAN)

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court Ibadan, on Friday ordered that Mahmood Mawal, a fake officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), who allegedly defrauded a Director of the FCMB, be remanded in correctional facility, pending judgment.

Ajoku gave the order after Lawal pleaded guilty to six counts bordering on impersonation and advanced free fraud leveled against him.

She fixed July 13 for judgment.

Earlier, counsel to the DSS, T.A. Nurudeen told the court that the defendant committed the crime between 2015 and 2019.

Nurudeen said that Lawal falsely presented himself as a DSS operative to obtain N1.5 million from the Director of FCMB, N200,00 from one Bako Danbata and N150,000 from Ibrahim Bunkudo.

“He allegedly told them that he was in the right position to help them out of their problems with the agency, DSS,” Nurudeen said.

Mahmood was also reported to have threatened two foreigners legitimately working at Tinkan Island and Terminus in Lagos State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 1, (A) and (B), and 108(2) of Advanced Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Prohibition Act, Cap 2015. (NAN)