Justice Rita Pemu of Court of Appeal in Owerri, on Tuesday ordered the unsealing of Zenith Bank branches in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

The jurist also granted the relief sought by the Imo state government to enable it file its appeal before the appeal court against a judgement of National Industrial Court in Owerri ordering the state government to pay N1.9billion to a former deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere, being his benefits while in office.

After listening to the submissions by counsel to the state government, I.I Nwachukwu and counsel to Madumere, L .M Njemanze, the presiding justice granted the two reliefs sought by the state government.

The two reliefs are a stay of execution which ordered the unsealing of Zenith Bank branches in Owerri and the right for the Imo state government to appeal the absolute garnishee Order in favour of Madumere.

The presiding justice thereafter adjourned the case to June 30.

