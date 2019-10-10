Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, on Thursday disclosed that so far about N1 trillion has been recovered locally from proceeds of corruption perpetuated by Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the panel has also stopped N400 billion yearly loss to fuel subsidy.

Sagay made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the N1 trillion does not include those recovered from outside the shores of the country.

According to him, the recovered funds were are being ploughed back into the nation’s economy as part of the annual national budget.

He said the funds were part of what is being used to fund the activities of the Buhari’s administration’s Social Investment Programmes.

Sagay insisted that corruption had been brought low under the current administration notwithstanding the sentiments out there.

On corruption fighting back, the PACAC chairman, regretted that the 8th National Assembly spearheaded the ganged up against the nation’s anti-graft fight. He, however, gave thumbs up to the 9th National Assembly for supporting the fight against corruption.