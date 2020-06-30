Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Simon Mwankon, has said the release of N10 billion pledged to victims of herdsmen attacks in Plateau State will help in the reconstruction of destroyed homes in the state.

Hon Mwankon disclosed this during the 2nd year memorial service in honour of hundreds of persons killed during an attack in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The legislator, who made a donation to the villagers to commence the reconstruction of their burnt homes, said he will continue to pursue the release of the N10 billion promised by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the state during the attack.

Mwankon, who was represented by former councillor representing Gidin-Akwati Ward, Hon Joshua Luka Rongdong, encouraged the people to keep trusting God for a healthy living.

‘The humanitarian condition of the people remain his major concern as his first motion on the floor of the 9th National Assembly was for the Federal Government to provide humanitarian intervention to the displaced persons, especially redeeming the N10 billion pledge made through the Vice President when he visited on during the attack,’ he said.

He said the government’s primary responsibility was for the protection of lives and property of the citizens and called on government at all levels to live up to their responsibility.

Mwankon admonished the people of the devastated communities to put their faith and hope in God

He encouraged them not to give up but remain optimistic, saying their present predicament is a temporary setback which would be addressed collectively.

He said he will not relent in supporting the people to rebuild their communities and voicing out the numerous challenges being faced by them on the floor of the National Assembly.