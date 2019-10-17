Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Director General of Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over its desperate attempt at blocking the payment of over N10 billion promissory note due to Kogi State Government as refund for money spent in rehabilitating federal roads in the state.

Fanwo stated this while reacting to what he called the “irresponsible and reprehensible statement on the issue by the jobless Peoples Democratic Party”.

In the statement, Fanwo stated: “Kogi State would have gotten the refund for long but for the obstructive tendencies of the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

“Now that their agent of retrogression has been kicked out of the Senate for his fraudulent electoral victory, the hapless PDP has resorted to wailing to high heavens by issuing scandalous and anti-people statements to deprive the Kogi people the injection of over N10 billion to infrastructural development in the state.

“The figures being bandied about by the party is no different from the claim by their governorship candidate that there was a Federal Medical Center in Kabba as against Specialist Hospital. The PDP hierarchy has shown a gross failure of knowledge about the state it is aspiring to govern. Pray, what has turned the PDP to a party of falsehood peddlers and irredeemable sensationalists who have grown a culture of facts misrepresentation.

“As a fiscally responsible government, the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello has continually published its earnings and expenditures, including the bailout funds and the Paris Refund.

“The PDP should give credit to the administration of Yahaya Bello for helping the party pay government officials who served during their era. Nothing could be more irresponsible than owing people you appointed to work with you. Governor Yahaya Bello has spent over N2 billion on the payment of political office holders appointed but not paid by the PDP administrations. “If they had paid those they appointed, the N2 billion would have been channeled to the provision of water and roads for the masses. Have they told Kogites how they shared the billions of Naira meant for small scale entrepreneurs in the state? The pen-happy sinking party is truly confused and should nurse the injury of losing the enemy of the Kogi people who has been their agent in the Senate”, he added.